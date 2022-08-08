Lima Rotarians hear from Retired Brigadier General on his opinions about the Russia Ukraine War

As the war in Ukraine approaches six months, has the rest of the world grown numb to what is still happening in the European country?

Lima Rotarians hear from Retired Brigadier General on his opinions about the Russia Ukraine War

Lima Rotarians hearing from Retired Brigadier General Mark Scheid about what is happening in the battle between Russia and the Ukraine. War planning and strategy was his responsibility in Iraq and Afghanistan, and he believes Ukraine will win this war. He says that we are only hearing what the United States has been doing as of late to support Ukraine but there are 31 other countries that are behind them as well. In his opinion, there are 5 things Russia lacks and they will fail in their attempt to overtake this small country including basic logistics to take over its government in Kiev.

Lima Rotarians hear from Retired Brigadier General on his opinions about the Russia Ukraine War
Lima Rotarians hear from Retired Brigadier General on his opinions about the Russia Ukraine War

Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags