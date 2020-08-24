Lima Rotary helping get used medical equipment to developing countries

Things are still happening despite the pandemic in providing much needed medical equipment to developing countries.
And more will be happening as the Lima Rotary Foundation donates $5,000 to District 6600’s MESA program. Medical Equipment and Supplies Abroad collects retired medical and school supplies here in the U.S. and sends them to developing countries that will benefit from the equipment. Things such as hospital beds, gowns, and curtains, along with computers and desks on the educational side.
MESA representative Rand Box explains, “It’s a green way to recycle instead of things getting thrown in the trash. It gets useful life in another country.”
Even during this time of COVID-19, the donation of equipment is up 300% and their warehouse in Fostoria is full. They are now in need of monetary donations to help ship the equipment overseas. Donations like the one from the Lima Rotary and pledges for their biking events make a difference.
Box adds, “I’ve been receiving many generous donations this year, but we need the money to ship it overseas. It costs $5,000 to $7,000 to ship a container overseas to its destination.”
The bike events have been altered due to COVID but there are several you can participate in. You can find information at rotarydistrict6600.org under the MESA tab.