Press Release from the Lima Salvation Army:Monday, November 7, 2022, marks the start of the Lima Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign and carries on the tradition started in 1891. Area locations include all Chief and Kewpee locations, Hobby Lobby, Walmart, and Sam’s.
The National Red Kettle Campaign Kick-off is celebrated Thanksgiving Day, November 25, 2022, during half-time at Dallas AT&T Stadium.
Our goal this year is $125,000. The money raised supports the Christmas effort and the ongoing mission of The Salvation Army throughout the year.
Opportunities for caring individuals, local businesses, organizations, and churches, to volunteer their time to “ring the bell” at one of the traditional Red Kettles are available Monday through Saturday from 10 am – 7 pm through December 24.
Help The Salvation Army make a difference in someone’s life and spread the joy of Christmas this holiday season.
For more information on opportunities at the Kettle, or to schedule a time and location to “ring the bell,” contact Paul Downing at 419.224.9055 ext. 211.
History of the Red Kettle
In 1891, a Salvation Army captain in San Francisco resolved to provide a free Christmas dinner to the areas poor. But how would he pay for the food? From his days as a sailor in Liverpool, England, the captain remembered a large pot, displayed on the Stage Landing, called a Simpsons Pot, where passersby would toss charitable donations. The captain presented the idea to city authorities and received permission to place a similar pot at the Oakland ferry landing at the foot of San Francisco’s Market Street. In its conspicuous position, the pot drew the attention of people going to and from the ferryboats. Another urn, in the ferryboat waiting room, also attracted donations. Thus, Captain Joseph McFee launched a tradition that spread not only throughout the United States, but around the world.
