Red Kettle Campaign Generic

Press Release from the Lima Salvation Army: Monday, November 7, 2022, marks the start of the Lima Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign and carries on the tradition started in 1891. Area locations include all Chief and Kewpee locations, Hobby Lobby, Walmart, and Sam’s.

The National Red Kettle Campaign Kick-off is celebrated Thanksgiving Day, November 25, 2022, during half-time at Dallas AT&T Stadium.

Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Hi, I manage online content here at Your Hometown Stations and assist reporters with posting their articles and press releases to our website and social media pages.