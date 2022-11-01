Lima Salvation Army is in need of volunteers for their Red Kettle Campaign

The Lima Salvation Army is looking for help for their largest fundraising program during the holiday season.

The Red Kettle Campaign starts Monday, November 7th and they are looking for volunteers to sign up to be bell ringers. They are asking people to give a couple of hours between the next Monday and Christmas Eve to help them raise the money needed to continue their variety of programs for people in the community.

