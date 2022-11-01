Lima Salvation Army is in need of volunteers for their Red Kettle Campaign

The Lima Salvation Army is looking for help for their largest fundraising program during the holiday season.
The Red Kettle Campaign starts Monday, November 7th and they are looking for volunteers to sign up to be bell ringers. They are asking people to give a couple of hours between the next Monday and Christmas Eve to help them raise the money needed to continue their variety of programs for people in the community.
We just as volunteers to do at least a two-hour time slot if they can," says Paul Downing, operations manager for the Lima Salvation Army. "The biggest need is the 3 to 7 p.m. time period, that is the hardest time to fill. But we will take any time, any day, basically Monday through Saturday. We don't work Sundays, other than that, any location, just give us a call.
That number is 419-224-9055 extension 211. The Salvation Army is also offering one more chance to get signed up for their Christmas Assistance Program. They will be accepting applications on November 15 between 9 and 11 a.m. and 1 and 5 p.m. You will need to bring a driver's license or state ID for adults, birth certificates for children, and social security numbers for everyone. You will also need proof of income and a recent utility bill to get signed up. For more information contact the Lima Salvation Army and connect to extension 216.
Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.