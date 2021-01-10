Lima Salvation Army remains a bright light for community

The Lima Salvation Army holds a free community dinner every Sunday, and they’ve managed to continue to do so through the pandemic.

Every Sunday, people are welcome to stop by the Salvation Army and pick up a hot meal for dinner. Before Covid, the community was welcome to stay for dinner and socialize at the Salvation Army.

Now, people are encouraged to grab their meals to-go as space for seating is limited. The organization is just glad to be a positive part of the community in a way like this.

James Eller, the program assistant at the Salvation Army says, “Even before COVID, I knew this was important, but now with people who are struggling to make ends meet, they know that every Sunday night they can come here for a hot meal.”

On top of the weekly hot meals, the Salvation Army also has a food pantry that is open by appointment only. They say they are always accepting donations for food. For more information, you can visit their Facebook page.

 

Multimedia Video Journalist

Buffalo native trying to get her news on! I’m a Multimedia Journalist here at Your Hometown Stations and I love what I do. Have a cool story idea? I’m in! Just email me at ashelton@wlio.com or message my Facebook page.