Lima Senior DECA students kick off another year

A successful program at Lima Senior is ready to kick off another year of learning and giving back.
The DECA program held their annual breakfast to welcome the new junior member and install the new officers for the year. This year, around 70 students will be learning a variety of skills including leadership, civic consciousness, and real-world business skills. The program's business focus help prepare students for life after high school and any future careers they may be interested in.
“When DECA taught me how to use my business skills that really develop my thought of a become a businessman,” says Dakota Miller, Pres. Lima Sr. DECA program. “I really like to be an entrepreneur and start making sales for big local businesses.”
“The things that we teach them in the classroom when we get to travel and compete and we do projects in the community, they really get to apply what we're teaching them in the classroom to something real life,” says Chrissy Hood, DECA advisor. “So the experiences they get are really what makes the program unique.”
Because of the start of the pandemic last spring, the students were not able to compete in the state and national DECA competitions. They are hoping to return to competing this school year.
Media release from Lima City Schools: Lima Senior’s DECA chapter offers students hands-on learning as well as helps students become better prepared for life after high school. Students in DECA learn skills in vocational understanding, social intelligence, leadership development and civic consciousness.
Students who are involved in DECA develop skills in advertising/promotion, communication/display, E-Commerce, economics, fundamentals of selling, marketing applications, buying and merchandising, social media marketing, logistics/distribution and public speaking.
Lima Senior has a strong DECA tradition, with students doing a number of projects and competing at the national/international level each year.
This year’s Senior Officers are
President: Dakota Miller
Vice President: Je’Niya Allen
Secretary/Treasurer: Nakiya Sigman
Spirit Shop CEO: Cecilia Suarez
Public Relations: Jourdyn Rawlins
Policy Advocate: Alex Engberg
Vice President of Finance: Ella Brayton
Vice President of Marketing: Ashley McGue
Vice President of Community Relations: Asani Browning
Vice President of Membership: Meghan Knuckles
Vice President of Leadership Development: Mike Snow
Teacher Chrissy Hood’s Junior Officers
Co-Presidents: Elsbeth Nelson & Marcus Brown
Vice President: Quintel Wilson
Secretary: Diante’ Griffin
Treasurer: Alexis Burns
Teacher Melissa Donald’s Junior Officers
President: Martrice Gaddy
Vice President: Isaiah Russell
Secretary: Honesty Brown
Treasurer: Evelyn Williams