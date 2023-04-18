Lima Senior Drama Club to perform "Project Rainbow" on April 25th

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Lima Senior Drama Club teams up with Avante Garage Theatre Company for "Project Rainbow."
"Project Rainbow" is a play that will take its audience into another dimension that is facing some of the same issues currently happening in our world. The play was written in the early nineties by Micheal Bousin, who happens to be directing the production alongside Joe Correll. The students acting in the play have been rehearsing tirelessly as they say this performance is a big opportunity to remind their audience how their actions are affecting their future.
"Here we are 30 plus years later, and not only do we still have the same problems, but they're even more exacerbated in some respects. So, that's why I felt like this play is still very timely, and it's a message out of the mouths of babes. Young people are instructing our adult audience because they care. It's their future that we're talking about, so, they care a great deal about these issues," stated Micheal Bouson, co-owner of the Ohio Theatre and artistic director for Avante Garage Theatre Company.
The performance of "Project Rainbow" will be on Tuesday, April 25th, at 7:00 p.m. in Lima Senior High School's auditorium.