Press Release from Bowling Green State University: The Bowling Green State University Schmidthorst College of Business is proud to announce that Jayden Donald, a 2020 graduate of Lima Senior High School, has been named to the highly selective Schmidthorst Student Ambassador Program.
“We are pleased to accept Jayden Donald the Schmidthorst Student Ambassador Program,” said Dean Ray Braun. Student Ambassadors represent the Schmidthorst College by engaging with prospective students, current students, and alumni. In preparation for their role, Schmidthorst Student Ambassadors complete a course focused on presentation and networking skills.
Donald has been a highly engaged student in the Schmidthorst College student organizations and BGSU campus activities. “I am thrilled to be accepted into the Schmidthorst Student Ambassador Program,” Donald said. “The Schmidthorst College is amazing, and I’m looking forward to working with incoming students to make the best out of their college careers!”
The Schmidthorst College of Business is among the top 1% of business programs in the world and is ranked as the 29th best public undergraduate business program in the United States. You can learn more at http://www.bgsu.edu/business.
Source: BGSU Schmidthorst College of Business