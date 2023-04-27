Lima Senior renames auditorium after Grammy-winning jazz artist Joe Henderson

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Lima City Schools honored 1953 South High School graduate and jazz legend Joe Henderson by renaming their auditorium after him.
The Lima Senior jazz band had the privilege of being the first to perform under the new name. Many members of the Henderson family were also in attendance Thursday night, and the school announced a new scholarship fund in Joe Henderson's name during the dedication ceremony.
Lima Senior graduate Brandon Monford, who is currently on tour performing as "Sax B," sent in a video message to pay tribute. The school hopes that current and future students are inspired by Henderson's story and achievements, much like Monford was.
"He was so moved by Joe Henderson growing up. He had his albums, he's very inspired by him, and we just hope that in his professional career as a musician and Joe's professional music career, that our kids realize that there is professional opportunities in music," said Kristin Lee, the director of arts and magnet programs at Lima City Schools.
Joe Henderson's youngest son, Malcolm Daniel, attended the dedication and is happy his father's legacy continues to impact his hometown.
"This is going to be good for the arts community in Lima. From what I understand, there's a lot of development and growth centered around the arts, which is always a good thing," Daniel said.
The school also unveiled a painting of Henderson created by the late painter, Frederick Brown, during his residency with students in Lima City Schools in 2008. The painting and two new plaques are on display outside the auditorium.