A walk-a-thon showcased the beauty of the Japanese garden located in Lima.
Lima Sister Cities Association held the walk on Saturday. The walk started at the Japanese garden located at the intersection of South Elizabeth and West Eureka in Lima, and went along the Ottawa River Path.
The goal of the event was to raise enough money to continue to maintain the garden throughout the year.
Organizers state that the money will also go towards offering new opportunities at the garden for the city of Lima.