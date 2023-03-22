Lima Symphony Orchestra renews contract with Music Director Andrew Crust

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The music director for the Lima Symphony Orchestra has renewed his contract for another three years.

According to symphony officials, Andrew Crust will lead the symphony at least through the close of the 2025 to 26 season. Crust was chosen to lead the symphony in 2020, after an extensive nationwide search. Executive Director Elizabeth Brown-Ellis says Crust is committed to music education, accessibility, and is determined to diversify programming. He is the fifth music director for the Lima Symphony.

