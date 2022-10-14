Lima teen found guilty on one of the two rape charges he was facing

Lima, OH (WLIO) - A Lima teen facing two counts of rape has been found guilty on one count and not guilty on the other. The jury deliberated for almost 4 hours and returned the verdicts on 19-year-old Jourdyn Rawlins. A pre-sentence investigation has been ordered and Rawlins bond was revoked. He was indicted twice last year for each of these charges. Before hearing the verdict, Rawlins was able to take the stand in his defense, where he talked about one of the encounters being consensual.
“After kissing for a short period of time, I asked her if it was OK to have sex,” says Rawlins.
“What did she say?” asked his lawyer.
“She said yes,” replied Rawlins.
“At this particular time was she protesting in any way to your actions,” asked his lawyer.
“No,” replied Rawlins.
“Was she telling you no?” asked his laywer.
“Not at that point,” responded Rawlins.
Closing arguments followed with the state emphasizing the trauma each victim had with the defense focusing on an absence of proof throughout the trial.
“This was rough for her to sit before 14 strangers, a courtroom full of people and tell what a traumatic event she went through,” states Mariah Cunningham, Allen County Assistant Prosecutor.
“As a matter of fact, when we look at the physical evidence in this case. It points to consensual encounter with both of the young ladies,” says Robert Grzybowski, Rawlins’ lawyer.
Rawlins’ sentencing date has not been set yet.
