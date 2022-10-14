Lima teen found guilty on one of the two rape charges he was facing

Lima, OH (WLIO) - A Lima teen facing two counts of rape has been found guilty on one count and not guilty on the other. The jury deliberated for almost 4 hours and returned the verdicts on 19-year-old Jourdyn Rawlins. A pre-sentence investigation has been ordered and Rawlins bond was revoked. He was indicted twice last year for each of these charges. Before hearing the verdict, Rawlins was able to take the stand in his defense, where he talked about one of the encounters being consensual.

“After kissing for a short period of time, I asked her if it was OK to have sex,” says Rawlins. 

