Lima Warriors asking for public's help for bus funding

The Lima Warriors are having a season after missing out last year, and now they're asking for the public's help.
The team is set to face the Indy Shockers this coming Saturday, but they need a little help to get there. They're asking organizations and businesses to contribute $150 towards the cost of a bus to get to their game, as they have been affected by the pandemic.
"We’re just trying to show our hometown pride, and we’re going to support them," said 6th ward councilman Derry Glenn. "I know that a lot of people haven’t seen the Lima Warriors that much, but during this pandemic, they worked hard to get them put back together again. We’re asking please just help out, the bus has a cost to it, and we’re trying to ask the City of Lima to all of us come out and donate."
You can make your check out to Grand Lake Theatrix with Lima Warriors in the memo line. You can use their 501(3)c number 26-1116061 as a record of your contribution. You can contact Councilman Derry Glenn to collect the money.