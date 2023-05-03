LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A suspect is in custody following a fight and stabbing yesterday at 773 Richie Avenue in Lima.
5/3/23 Media Release from the Lima Police Department: On Tuesday, May 2nd, 2023, at approximately 4:56 pm, Officers from the Lima Police Department responded to 773 Richie Ave., Lima, Ohio 45801 in reference to an altercation. Upon arrival officers located Latonya Glenn, 47 years old of Lima at the residence. Latonya had sustained a non-life threatening stab wound to her upper right thigh. Officers learned a verbal altercation between a foster mother and biological mother, escalated to a physical altercation. Shauntae Bryant, 41 years old of Lima was determined to be the suspect in the assault. Shauntae had fled the scene prior to officer’s arrival, but was located a short time later. Shauntae was taken into custody without further incident and charged with Suspicion of Felonious Assault.
Anyone with additional information regarding this crime is encouraged to contact Detective Matt Boss at 419 221-5156, the Lima Police Department at 419 227-4444 or Lima / Allen County Crime Stoppers at 419 229-7867.