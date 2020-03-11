Lima YMCA Barracudas preparing for Junior Olympics

The Lima YMCA Barracudas are on their way to compete in the U.S.A. Junior Olympics at The Ohio State University again.
Out of 120 swimmers on the team, four have been selected to move on to the short course Junior Olympics championship. The swimmers are Jackson Bowlus, who will be competing in the 50 free, 100 back, 50 back, and 50 fly; Levin Essinger, competing in the 50 and 100 breaststroke; Lily Baumgartner, competing in the 100 fly; and June Essinger, competing in the 200 fly.
To qualify, the swimmers must make the cut time for their specific events. Their training for Junior Olympics isn’t much different than normal, however, conserving their energy for the big meet is important. Head coach April Dorman says watching the swimmers achieve the goals has been very exciting.
She says, "They have great work ethic, they are great students in school, and family members. They are just overall good swimmers, great kids. They have trained hard, they deserve to go, and whenever they reschedule Junior Olympics we will be there."
Due to the many health concerns surrounding the coronavirus, this weekend’s meet at The Ohio State University will be postponed to a later date.