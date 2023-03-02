Lives lost remembered on 16th anniversary of Bluffton University bus crash

BLUFFTON, OH (WLIO) - It has been sixteen years since Bluffton University Baseball players as well as a bus driver and his wife died in a crash.
On March 2, 2007, the bus carrying the team to spring games in Florida took the wrong off-ramp in Atlanta. The bus drove through the wall of the overpass and fell to the interstate below. Five players as well as the bus driver, Jerry Niemeyer and his wife, Jean were killed, and several others were left seriously injured.
Bluffton University has installed a Circle of Remembrance that anyone can visit on their campus near Memorial Field. There the names of players Zach Arend, David Betts, Scott Harmon, Cody Holp, and Tyler Williams are displayed, as well as biographies of their life story.