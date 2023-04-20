Press Release from Lima Memorial Health System: Lima Memorial Health System has been named a Level II maternal care verified facility by the The Joint Commission’s Maternal Levels of Care (MLC) Verification program offered in collaboration with the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG). As a Level II facility, Lima Memorial’s Family Birth Center has demonstrated its ability to care for high-risk antepartum, intrapartum and postpartum conditions. Lima Memorial is the first facility in Ohio to achieve this verification.
“Our team is incredibly honored to have earned this verification for our patients and community,” says obstetrics clinical manager Joan McBride. “With this verification, patients experiencing high-risk pregnancies can be assured they will receive the best care and support.”
The Level II verification also confirms Lima Memorial can provide Level I care for low to moderate-risk pregnancies and demonstrates the ability to detect, stabilize and initiate management of unanticipated maternal-fetal or neonatal problems that occur during the antepartum, intrapartum or postpartum period until the patient can be transferred to a facility at which the specialty maternal care is available.
“The Joint Commission commends Lima Memorial Health System for being named a Level II maternal care verified facility and for its efforts to standardize maternal care and reduce maternal morbidity and mortality,” says Mark Pelletier, RN, MS, chief operating officer, Accreditation and Certification Operations, and chief nursing executive, The Joint Commission. “The Maternal Levels of Care Verification program will help Lima Memorial strengthen regionalized care for mothers and babies in the community.”