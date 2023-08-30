Local high school named 7th in rankings by U.S. News and World Report

KALIDA, OH (WLIO) - A local high school was ranked in the top 2% out of almost 18,000 schools by "U.S. News Best High Schools". It's based on their performance on state assessments and college preparation. Our Madison Kenjura has the story.
The U.S. News Best High Schools Rankings have named Kalida High School the seventh best high school in Ohio, scoring 98.53 out of 100. The school also ranks 260th in the nation.
An impressive 79% of the student body is taking advanced placement courses. Their parents, teachers, and community have worked together for many years to provide the best possible education for the students of Kalida High School.
Principal Brinkman believes in providing teachers with creative freedom to educate their students. This approach has fostered a deeper connection between teachers and students, making the high school a better place to prepare students for their future.
The students of Kalida High School thrive in the positive environment created by teachers and staff. Many of them have set the personal standard of the perfect 4.0, and while there's a bit of friendly competition, the wildcats often work alongside each other and their teachers to ensure they meet their goals.
Kalida High School is tied for the #1 spot in the state and country with an almost 100% graduation rate.
Other local high schools to break the top 100 in the U.S. News and World Report rankings include Fort Loramie at 26 and Columbus Grove at 32. Down in Auglaize County, Minster and New Bremen come in at 38 and 70 respectively. Crestview was ranked as the 79th-best high school in the state and Shawnee comes in at number 83. Over 1,000 high schools were evaluated in Ohio and 741 were ranked in the annual report.