Local movie A Walk With Grace getting some national attention

A nationally known podcast host is highlighting Lima’s own movie “A Walk with Grace” this weekend.
Local producer Nick Kellis will be on “Faith on the Field” podcast hosted by radio and television personality Rob Maaddi. A friend of Kellis, he watched “A Walk with Grace” with his family and was impressed with the faith-based storyline of the movie. So much that he is featuring it on his show.
Kellis says this is a perfect opportunity to get national coverage for this hometown movie. “There’s a chance this movie, this independent film made in Lima could become America’s Easter movie and that’s really our campaign all the way until the 10th of April when we show up at the civic center to end the Groupie Movie showcase. We’re hoping that on that night on the Crouse performance stage we can announce we hit 20,000 downloads and even more good things are in store for Lima, Ohio."
You can download “A Walk with Grace” for a small fee on several digital platforms. By reaching 20,000 downloads the movie should be picked up by Hallmark or Lifetime with a chance of sequels.
The “Faith on the Field” podcast featuring “A Walk With Grace” airs Saturday, March 14th at 10 a.m. and Sunday, March 15th at 11 a.m., which can be found on their website faithonthefieldshow.com.