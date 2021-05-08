Local union celebrates passes of act that saves pensions

Teamsters Union 908 celebrated that passage of an act that saves their pensions.

The Butch Lewis Act essentially saves workers pensions from taking cuts due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

The union celebrates the news with a gathering at Buffalo Wild Wings in Lima, Ohio.

"Long-term speaking, the pension will be in good shape and fixed for thirty years, and they are thinking thirty-five," said Grant Loftis, Secretary Treasurer of Teamsters Union 908. "It's repaired and patched and everyone that earned a pension through teamsters is guaranteed to have their pension when they were promised."

