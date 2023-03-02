Low-lying areas a concern for flooding as heavy rain is expected on Friday

AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - With heavy rain on the way, area officials are watching for potential flooding.
The local area has seen more than its fair share of rain lately, and widespread rain on Friday will likely lead to pockets of flooding. We checked in with the Auglaize County EMA who says despite a recent rise in the Auglaize and St. Marys Rivers, water levels remain safely below the 9-foot alarm which would close down roads in the area. Major rivers in the county should handle the additional water, but a bigger concern will be those low-lying locations.
"Our biggest concern is going to be the local ditches and low-lying areas. And what usually happens out of that is if we get an inch of rain or more, then we get localized flooding which has water on the roadways which then sometimes we have the traffic accidents from that," said Troy Anderson, Auglaize County EMA Director.
Anderson adds that Auglaize County engineers have been able to mitigate flooding issues that previous rain events would have produced by paying extra attention to any jams restricting flow.