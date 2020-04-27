LPD: be on the lookout for phone scammers

Scam calls continue to be a problem for people of all ages, but especially for the older population.
Those with the Lima Police Department say some of the more common scam calls involve scammers claiming to be from the IRS and that they need a cashier's check or a gift card to pay off whatever they're claiming that you owe.
LPD says that the pandemic may be a factor with the number of scam calls that are going around.
"With people being at home with the coronavirus right now, more scams are coming in and they’re targeting our seniors," said Eric Mericle with the Lima Police Department. "With some seniors, not all of them, it sounds like something that is going to happen them, so it’s easier for them to believe, but it's something we need to help educate them about."
If you have any questions or a possible scam to report, you can contact the Lima Police Department (419-227-4444).