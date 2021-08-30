Lt. Gov. Husted weighs in on Ohio's economy and workforce

Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted made a stop in the area on Monday to talk about economic growth in the state.
He spoke with the Findlay Rotary about different companies that are making Ohio their home and the many jobs that are being created because of those companies moving in.
Husted encouraged more training for students and adults to prepare them for the workforce since jobs are being created faster than they can be filled.
"If you look all around northwest Ohio, we've got First Solar and Peloton, and we’re working on a couple of other opportunities all across northwest Ohio," said Husted. "We’re creating these jobs, and we just need to make sure that we’re helping young people get the training that they need to take advantage of the opportunities that are coming our way."
Husted says Ohio has the potential to grow substantially in the next ten years, but the state will need to work on its workforce to help fill the thousands of jobs available in Ohio.