MADD hands out Top Cop Awards for OVI arrests

15 officers were recognized, but because of the pandemic, Lima Police officer Justin Wireman represented them all at the ceremony. He says he works with a lot of awesome officers at LPD and around the area that help watch the streets while he is conducting an investigation into operating a vehicle while intoxicated citation. Wireman made 27 OVI arrested in 2020 and is honored by this award.
“It’s bittersweet because there are people still out there doing it, while there are other avenues that they can take, Lyft, call a DD (designated driver), Black and White Cab, other things like that, that could keep them from getting an OVI,” says Patrolman Justin Wireman. “But at the same time, it’s a good thing that we are out there making the streets a little be safer, safer for the community to travel on, and a little less worry to get home late at night.”
The MADD members will be delivering the rest of the awards to the other law enforcement that were recognized for their efforts in arresting drug drivers on local roadways.
Jurisdiction
# 1
officer issuing most OVI citations in 2019
Years of svc &
# of citations
#2
officer issuing 2nd most OVI citations in 2019
OVI
citations
Allen County Sheriff’s Office
Deputy Alex Gresham
37 OVI arrests
7 years of service
Deputy Robert Wintersteller
15 OVI arrests
4 years of service
Bluffton Police Department
Officer Dominic Francis
11 OVI arrests
5 years
Hardin County Sheriff’s Office
Deputy Mason Treen
19 OVI arrests
3 Years of svc
Deputy Christopher Fannon
18 OVI arrests
8 Years of svc
Lima PD
Patrolman Justin Wireman
27 OVI arrests
10 years
Patrolman Christian Martin
20 OVI arrests;
3 years
Ohio State Highway Patrol- Lima Post
Trooper Brandon Schreiber
67 OVI arrests;
4 years
Ohio State Highway Patrol - Findlay Post
Trooper Matt Cook
26 OVI arrests (Hardin County)
7 years
Trooper John Madigan
21 OVI arrests
(Hardin County)
3 years
Ottawa PD
Officer Shane Vance
7 OVI arrests
4 years of service
Putnam County Sheriff’s Office
Deputy Chris Verhoff
36 OVI arrests;
8 years
Deputy Braden Skilliter
10 OVI arrests;
3 years
Shawnee Twp PD
Officer Tyler Cramer
7 OVI arrests
3 years
Officer Jacob Breitigan
5 OVI arrests
2 years
Copyright 2021 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.