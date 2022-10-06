Man arrested in Mercer County facing federal charges for heinous abuse of several dogs

It reads like a gruesome horror book but the complaint filed in the United States District Court of Western Michigan led federal authorities to a small western Ohio community last week.

25-year-old Lucas VanWoert has been arrested on several charges involving the heinous abuse of several dogs. VanWoert lived in Grand Rapids, Michigan, until several months ago, when he moved to rural Mercer County.

