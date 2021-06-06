Man goes through windshield after Car versus Pedestrian accident in Lima

One person has been transported after a car versus pedestrian crash occurred in Lima.
The Lima Police Department received a call of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle around 12:45 pm Sunday.
According to officers, the driver was driving eastbound in the 500 block of Elm Street when they struck a male pedestrian. The pedestrian then went through the front windshield of the vehicle.
Lima Fire and EMS were called to the scene and extracted the male from the vehicle. He was then transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.
The driver of the vehicle did not sustain any injuries during the accident.
The crash remains under investigation.