Man in motorized wheelchair causes crash on High Street

A man who police believed caused a crash Monday morning was taken to the hospital.
The Lima Police Department responded to a crash between a vehicle and a man in a motorized wheelchair at the intersection of High Street and McDonel Street. Police say the man in the wheelchair was going the wrong way down High Street when he was hit. He had to be taken to the hospital for a head injury. The Lima Police Department says it's possible the man in the wheelchair could be cited for the crash. They allowed the driver of the vehicle to go without a citation.