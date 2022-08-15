Man killed in crash on U.S. Route 127 in Mercer County

MERCER COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - A Fort Recovery man was killed in a two-car crash in Mercer County this morning.
The crash happened at 5:30 a.m. on State Route 127, just south of 119 in Grandville Township. 51-year-old Martin Schmitt was heading south when a pickup truck, being driven by 58-year-old James Bruns of North Star, Ohio, went left of center, striking Schmitt's SUV. Schmitt was pronounced dead at the scene, and Bruns was taken to Mercer Health for treatment. The crash remains under investigation, and the case will be forwarded to the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office for review.
8/15/22 Press Release from the Mercer County Sheriff's Office:Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey reports that his office is investigating a fatal traffic crash that occurred this morning, August 15th, 2022. Mercer County Central Dispatch received a 9-1-1 call at 5:30 AM of a traffic crash on Us Rte 127, just south of St Rte 119 in Granville Township.
The investigation revealed that 51 year old Martin P Schmitt, 1784 St Joe Road was driving a 1999 tan GMC Jimmy, traveling south on Us Rte 127. James R Bruns, age 58, 17 Park St North Star, Ohio was traveling northbound in a 2019 white Dodge Ram pickup truck. For an unknown reason, Bruns traveled left of center, striking Schmitt.
Mr. Schmitt was pronounced dead at the scene. Mr. Bruns was transported to Mercer Health by Southern Mercer County Joint Ambulance District, Squad 3, for treatment.
Assisting at the scene were members of the St. Henry Fire Department, Chickasaw Fire Department, Southern Mercer County Joint Ambulance District, MCERV, and Mercer County Coroner Dr Timothy Heinrichs.
The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Team was called to the scene. This crash remains under investigation at this time and will be forwarded to the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office for review.
