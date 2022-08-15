Man killed in crash on U.S. Route 127 in Mercer County

MERCER COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - A Fort Recovery man was killed in a two-car crash in Mercer County this morning.

The crash happened at 5:30 a.m. on State Route 127, just south of 119 in Grandville Township. 51-year-old Martin Schmitt was heading south when a pickup truck, being driven by 58-year-old James Bruns of North Star, Ohio, went left of center, striking Schmitt's SUV. Schmitt was pronounced dead at the scene, and Bruns was taken to Mercer Health for treatment. The crash remains under investigation, and the case will be forwarded to the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office for review.

