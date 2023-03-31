March 31st marks one year anniversary of loss of Officer Dominic Francis

BLUFFTON, OH (WLIO) - March 31st marks the one year anniversary of the death of Bluffton Police Officer Dominic Francis.
Officer Francis was struck and killed by a vehicle while he was laying down stop sticks during a police pursuit in 2022. He had worked with the Bluffton Police Department for nine years. He was a father of two, and a coach and teacher at Cory-Rawson High School. Since his passing, the community of the Village of Bluffton has come together on several occasions to honor his service and memory.
All men in the vehicle that killed Francis have been convicted, and of those, two have been sentenced.