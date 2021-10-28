Marimor offers free paper shredding for the community

Employees at Marimor Industries got a chance to reach out to the community with their free paper shredding event.
To thank the community for their continued support, Marimor was collecting paper from anyone who needed it shredded. Businesses and individuals lined up and dropped their paper off while workers sorted it into bins to be later put through the shredder.
Not only was this a way to help the community out with the free service, but it was also a way for the community to see the work that Marimor employees do.
Terry Heminger, the marketing manager at Marimor Industries says, “The community has blessed us. They’re very supportive both through the businesses and the individuals, so it’s a way for us to give back to them. Some of the things that we do are sometimes limited, we’re very involved in the community, but to get people to come out and see what’s going on here and to be able to provide them some support as well is really what we’re trying to do with this.”
This is the second year that they’ve offered the free paper shredding service, and they plan on doing more in the future.