Marquavius Shurelds has changes made ahead of his first of two trials

A Lima man set to be tried for two different cases sees changes to how they will move forward.
An Allen County Judge decided to split Marquavius Shurelds' two cases and now they will have two separate trials. One begins on June 23. On top of that, Shurelds says he intends to hire a new attorney, making this his fourth. His court appointed attorney from the state public defenders office will stay on the case until a new lawyer is hired.
Shurelds was offered a deal but denied it. If he would have agreed to the deal, he would have a 25-year sentence for a guilty plea to seven charges in that first case. The trial for his second case was continued. Shurelds was allegedly involved in holding a man, woman, and child hostage during a robbery. In another case, its alleged Shurelds shot a man in the face during a drive-by shooting, near the Valero Gas Station.
Shurelds was mentioned in the trial of Kiarris Laws, a co-defendant in the robbery case.