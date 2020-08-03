Max's Trader Days and Water Dog Races canceled for 2020

And another staple of Labor Day weekend has been canceled because of COVID-19. “Max's Trader Days and Water Dog Races” was scheduled to fill the Allen County Fairgrounds the first weekend in September.
Organizers say they were trying to work with Allen County Public Health to find a way to hold the event, but because the health department considers it to be a “mass gathering or festival”, and it’s not permitted at this time. The Trader Days brings people in from all over the Midwest, and they annually have around 30,000 people attend the three-day event. Organizers say vendors can roll their deposits over to the 2021 Trader Days or they can contact organizers to request a refund.