Mercer County Sheriff's Office investigating death of a Montezuma toddler

The Mercer County Sheriff's Office has confirmed the death of a toddler back in February has been ruled a homicide.
2-year-old Ezra Siegrist died on Feb. 11 at a S. High St., Montezuma home. The autopsy done by the Montgomery County Coroner's Office has circulated social media and has been confirmed by the sheriff's office. Siegrist died as a result of methamphetamine intoxication and blunt force trauma to the head. The sheriff's office has confirmed the boy's death has been under investigation since February and they are exploring all possibilities as to how he died. No one has been arrested in connection with the murder thus far.