Mercer County Sheriff's Office investigating fatal farm accident

A Mercer County man is dead after an apparent farming accident.
Sheriff Jeff Grey reports that they are investigating a fatality after a 9-1-1 call was made at 9:10 a.m. Thursday morning. The caller said a man may have been hit with a grain wagon at 7170 Indian Trail Road in Maria Stein. First responders were unable to revive 66-year-old Brian Dahlinghaus of that residence.
The accident remains under investigation. This is the second deadly farming accident in Mercer County in the last two months.
The accident remains under investigation. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Osgood Squad and Fire Dept.