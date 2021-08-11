Three Mercer County men die after farming accident

Your News Now has new information now about a Mercer County farming accident that we first reported on yesterday.
The three men who were trapped in a manure pit at a farm outside of St. Henry have now died. The St. Henry Volunteer Fire Department was called out to the farm around 12:30 Monday afternoon for three people who were passed out in the concrete pit.
WCSM Radio reported that the victims are three brothers: Gary, Todd, and Brad Wuebker, who had been working on a pump at the time. They were transported to Coldwater Hospital and one was eventually taken to a hospital in Fort Wayne.
A special mass to honor the victims was held in St. Henry on Wednesday night.