Mercy Health and HCF Management partner to improve care for COVID-19 patients

A partnership will ensure COVID-19 patients will still receive quality care once they are in the recovery process.
Mercy Health-St. Rita's Medical Center and HCF Management announced a partnership that will improve care for patients as they recover from the virus.
The hospital has received a high number of COVID-19 patients as the pandemic continues. The partnership will allow COVID-19 patients that are entering the recovery process to receive care from HCF Management facilities, and in turn, freeing up space and resources at the hospital.
"Our community has seen a surge in COVID cases in the past few weeks and many of those patients are now requiring hospitalization and critical care," said Dr. Matt Owens, Chief Medical Officer, in a press release. "To help St. Rita's ensure that we can continue to provide the highest level of care for the sickest of the patients, HCF has stepped up to provide recovery space for those patients who are on the mend but still need assistance."
HCF Management, Inc. is a local healthcare organization that provides support ranging from skilled nursing care and rehabilitative services to assisted living services.
A special isolation unit has been built at HCF Management facilities to serve those during the COVID-19 recovery process.
"At HCF Management, we want to assure the residents we serve, their loved ones, and the Lima area community that our organization has well-established infection control protocols, the proper personal protective equipment on hand, and we are experienced in dealing with communicable diseases," said Tara Siebert, Director of Operations at HCF Management, in a press release.