Press Release from Bon Secours Mercy Health: (Lima, Ohio) – Mercy Health – St. Rita’s Medical Center is proud to once again participate in the annual, National Prescription Drug Take Back Initiative on Saturday, April 22, which offers the community an opportunity to safely dispose of unused or expired medication.
The National Prescription Drug Take Back Day aims to provide a safe, convenient and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs, while also educating the general public about the potential for abuse of medications. While it is a nationwide initiative, the day is made possible locally through the partnership of area police, municipal and health care organizations.
St. Rita’s offers access to a medication drop box 24-hours-a-day, seven-days-a-week in the medical center’s Emergency Department waiting room. Since installing the Med Safe Take Back bin in the spring of 2016, St. Rita’s has collected more than 8,200 pounds of medication. So far in 2023, more than 350 pounds of medication have been collected.
“Medications are an important part of our patients’ health care journeys, but we need to make sure that once these medications are no longer needed, they are disposed of properly to ensure the safety of others and of our environment,” said Lisa Brady, director of pharmacy, Mercy Health – St. Rita’s Medical Center. “Drug Take Back Day is a good reminder of the responsibility we all have in making sure medications are disposed of correctly.”
Items left in the receptacles are kept secure and confidential. Note that while some prefer to remove the label, it is not required. Additionally, experts caution that unwanted or expired medications should never be flushed as it is harmful to the environment. Medication take-back programs provide a disposal option that is safe and environmentally friendly.
“We are proud to partner with other organizations throughout the community to ensure that area residents have a means to properly and lawfully dispose of medications in a safe way,” added Gene Smith, chief of Mercy Health – Lima Protective Services. “St. Rita’s will serve as a medication drop off location not only on Drug Take Back Day, but throughout the year as well.”
Additional tips on what to consider when dropping off medications include:
- Accepted medications include vitamins, pills and pet medications. We cannot accept needles, inhalers, liquids, lotions, aerosols, ointments and creams.
- While many use this service for their own medications, it’s also helpful for families and caregivers who need a safe place to dispose of medications for loved ones.