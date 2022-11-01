Nurse Champion Rebekah Risner

Press Release from Mercy Health: (Lima, Ohio) – Congratulations to Rebekah Risner, RN, a Mercy Health – St. Rita’s Medical Center nurse who was recently awarded the Nurse Champion Award from Lifeline of Ohio!

Lifeline of Ohio’s Champions for Hope Gala, held in October, recognized individuals and organizations for their dedication to their role in saving lives through organ, eye and tissue donation. The award winners were determined by looking at five key tenets that motivate the mission of organ donation: advocacy, collaboration, innovation, diversity, equity and inclusion, and compassion. Individuals were nominated by peers and colleagues. 

