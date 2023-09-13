Mercy Health-St. Rita's new facility expands neurological care for the region

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Long-term treatment options for stroke patients are now closer to home than ever.
Mercy Health-St. Rita's unveiled their new Neuroscience and Inpatient Rehabilitation Services area today. The 8th-floor facility includes a wide variety of therapy options for patients in different stages of recovery. New equipment allows them to practice almost any everyday task they may struggle with after a stroke, like driving, office work, grocery shopping, and gardening. Prior to the addition, many people needed to seek treatment much further from their support system.
"If we found that they were experiencing a stroke related to a clot, they had to travel at a minimum an hour to an hour and a half away to have the intervention that can be not only life saving but could restore a ton of function for them as well. So with this new capability that they're able to do, patients can be right here. Time is brain, and we can address the situation and hopefully help the patient get back on the road to recovery quickly," explained Ronda Lehman, president of Mercy Health-St. Rita's.
The rehabilitation space is also designed to make patients more comfortable during their stay, with more natural light and home-like furnishings.