September 18, 2023 Press Release from Bluffton University: BLUFFTON, Ohio—Rehearsals for Bluffton University’s 129th performance of Handel’s “Messiah” will be held from 7-8:30 p.m. on Tuesdays each week starting Oct. 3 in the Gilliom Room of Mosiman Hall on campus. There are a total of nine rehearsals, as well as the dress rehearsal on Saturday, Dec. 9 and concert on Sunday, Dec. 10.
Anyone interested in singing, from high school students to adults, is invited to join the chorus, which includes Bluffton students, faculty, staff and community members. There is no cost to participate.
Rehearsals will lead to the traditional Advent-season performance in Yoder Recital Hall at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 10. Dr. Bo Young Kang, director of choral activities, will conduct the performance, also featuring regional soloists and an orchestra.
For more information, contact Dr. Kang at kangb@bluffton.edu or the music department office at 419-358-3347.