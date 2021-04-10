Metro Madness Disc Golf Tournament in Lima

It was a busy day on Saturday at Lima’s Ottawa Metro Park for the Metro Madness Disc Golf Tournament. Team MOJO put together the tournament that invited 100 area disc golfers out to enjoy the course at the park.
From amateurs to those with sharpened skills, there were multiple brackets that let everyone enjoy a competitive day of disc golf.Prizes were even awarded for those finishing at the tops of their brackets with different disc golf gear to choose from.
After having to cancel last year’s tournament, Team MOJO is excited to be hosting today’s tournament.
Bob Cundiff, the tournament director says, “The disc golf community, the people are just great and they’re so giving and friendly and inclusive, just a lot of fun to be around people like that and they all tend to work together to just come out and have a good time and compete.”
If you’re interested in trying your hand at some frisbee golf, there will be events every Wednesday night at the Ottawa Metro Park. For more information you can find the Lima Disc Golf Association on Facebook.