Mexican restaurant in Lima entertains and serves guests with unique electronic waiter

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A local Mexican restaurant has a staff member who is unlike any server you may have had before.
Meet Bella-Bot: an electronic waiter at Lima's Vallartas Bar and Grill. A human server takes your order, but when your food is done, it's Bella-Bot who carries the plates to the table. Staff simply press a button, and she can navigate to any table by herself.
The robot is a safer and quicker alternative to employees making multiple trips to carry several hot plates through a dining room. Besides being useful, she also brings a little fun to the dinner experience by playing music and even singing happy birthday to guests.
"They love it, especially the little kids. They see the little Bella-Bot, they're like 'Oh my gosh Mom, there's a little bot going around.' And it brings smiles, it's something new to the area that no one else has. I know kids stand up sometimes from the table and start dancing around, and I think that's awesome. It definitely gives them that Mexican feeling in the restaurant," said Mark Anthony Magana, the regional manager of Vallartas Bar and Grill.
The restaurant adds that robots are not meant to replace human workers, but rather make their jobs easier.