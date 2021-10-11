Midwest Electric holds member appreciation day

Midwest Electric is showing their appreciation for their customers.
They held a member appreciation day on Monday morning, complete with a lunch and an electric safety demonstration for their customers. A second appreciation day celebration is planned for Tuesday afternoon.
This is a way to thank the people in our area who help make things happen for Midwest Electric.
"We’re customer-owned, so all of the people here actually own Midwest Electric, which from a governance standpoint, they get to make the big decisions for the cooperative, and from an equity standpoint, they actually have financial ownership in their cooperative," said Matt Berry, CEO of Midwest Electric. "Along those lines, at the end of November, we’re returning $2.3 million in patronage cash to remember owners. That’s a representation of the equity ownership in the co-op."
A political action breakfast was also held this morning, where members could hear from elected officials.