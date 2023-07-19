Miss Summer Moon Pageant contestants impress audience with diverse skills and talents

WAPAKONETA, OH (WLIO) - After months of preparation, one of thirteen talented young women has been crowned Miss Summer Moon Queen.
This year's Miss Summer Moon Pageant saw a record-high number of contestants. The competition includes a private interview before they take the stage, followed by the main categories - public speaking and creative performances.
The teens delivered prepared speeches on topics like the importance of family and the dangers of social media.
The competition is unlike a typical pageant because it focuses only on the skills and passions of each contestant, with no categories based on appearance.
"It's not a beauty pageant. Their creative performance can be from cake decorating to dancing to their job skills. So it's personally tailored to what they're good at," explained Sarah Swaney, the director of the pageant.
The queen and winner of the $1,000 scholarship this year was Bailey Van Meter, who presented a speech about choosing to live life with a more positive point of view.