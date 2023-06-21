Narcotics-related residential search warrants lead to the arrest of a Lima man

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A big drug bust in Lima today led to the seizure of drugs, cash, and handguns and lands one suspect behind bars.
The West Central Ohio Task Force, with help from the FBI's "Safe Streets Task Force" and SWAT teams from the Lima Police Department and Allen County Sheriff's Department, served warrants in the 400 block of East Third Street and the 600 block of East Fifth. As a result, 48-year-old Mario Wilkins was arrested and is facing drug charges. The sheriff's office says they found a large amount of fentanyl, crack, powdered cocaine, and marijuana at both houses, along with drug paraphernalia, four handguns, and around $34 hundred dollars in cash.
June 21, 2023 Press Release from Major Andre McConnahea, Allen County Sheriff's Office: On Wednesday, June 21, 2023, the West Central Ohio Crime Task Force in a joint effort with the FBI’s North West Ohio Safe Streets Task Force, served two narcotics-related residential search warrants. Assistance was provided by the Allen County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team and the Lima Police Department SWAT Team. These warrants were served in the 400 block of East Third Street and in the 600 block of East Fifth Street both in Lima, Allen County, Ohio.
While conducting the searches of both residences, 188.6 grams of suspected fentanyl, 38.5 grams of suspected crack cocaine, 66.5 grams of suspected powder cocaine, 950 grams of suspected marijuana, $3374.00 US Currency, four handguns, and drug paraphernalia were located and seized as evidence.
48-year-old Mario D. Wilkins (Date of Birth: 3-27-1975) was taken into custody during the search warrants and is currently being held at the Allen County Jail on the charge of Possession of Fentanyl. The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are possible.
The West Central Ohio Crime Task Force is currently comprised of investigators and detectives from the Allen County Sheriff’s Office, Lima Police Department, and the Ohio State Highway Patrol.