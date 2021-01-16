National Hat Day brings hikers out to The Quarry Farm

National Hat Day was on Friday and to celebrate, The Quarry Farm invited people to come enjoy nature on a hike while sporting their favorite hats.
Although the weather might have been chilly out there, it didn’t stop people from bundling up and taking a hike at The Quarry Farm on Saturday in Pandora. Celebrating National Hat Day at the farm is a perfect way to encourage people to keep themselves warm on the winter hike.
The farm says they try to invite the community out as much as possible because their county doesn't have a park system to enjoy.
Anne Coburn-Griffis, a facilitator at The Quarry Farm says, “While we have some excellent park systems in surrounding counties, we try to fill that void and we have 50 acres of nature trails here that go up and down and all around so we just try to get people out to enjoy nature here in Putnam County.”
The farm tries to hold at least one scheduled hike every month. Next month, they’re holding the “Great Backyard Bird Count” on the 13th. To see a full schedule visit thequarryfarm.org.