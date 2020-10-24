National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day in Putnam County

On Saturday, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office participated in the National DEA’s Prescription Drug Take-Back Day.
Residents were invited to bring in old medications to dispose of properly at the sheriff’s office. Tablets, capsules, patches, and other prescription drugs were accepted as well as old e-cigarettes.
Officials at the sheriff’s office say the take-back program helps make sure that prescriptions don’t get into the wrong hands. They collect around 250lbs. of medication a year. The dropbox is available 24/7 at the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office.