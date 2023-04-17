National program that helps people become homeowners will be holding free workshops in Lima

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - If you wanted to own your home but didn't think you could, there is a program coming to Lima that could help you out.
The Neighborhood Assistance Corporation of America or "NACA" is a national program to help people become homeowners. They will be holding three days of free workshops, April 28th through the 30th, for people to learn more about their program and how they start down the path of homeownership. The workshops are open to residents of Lima and the surrounding area. NACA says they have America's best mortgage, and help people with the barriers that prevented them from buying their own home in the past.
"Their programs, they have no closing costs, no down payment and they don't, they're not focused on your credit," says Carmillia Zion, Deputy Director Housing and Neighborhoods for City of Lima. "So, it's not based on credit score. It's based on just your ability to pay, honestly. So, it's a really really great program, we encourage everybody if you are thinking about it, considered it, just come out and get information about it."
The NACA workshops are again from April 28th through the 30th at the LACNIP building on Spring Street. They run from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day. To register for a time, log on to www.naca.com or you can walk in to talk to them about their program.