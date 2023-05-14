New historical marker placed at Wapakoneta Museum

WAPAKONETA, OH (WLIO) - A new marker lets people know the historic nature of a building in Auglaize County. The Auglaize County Historical Society dedicated the marker outside of the Wapakoneta Museum. The marker honors the building, which was formally the First Presbyterian Church, being placed on the national register for historic places. The building was built 160 years ago, and the architectural style of the building is rarely seen in this area. Thanks to funding from the Pomeroy Foundation, the marker lets people know about the history that is in downtown Wapakoneta.
“We love our building, but we know it’s on a side street some people don’t know this history,” says Rachel Barber, Auglaize County Historical Society. “Especially now during Auglaize County’s 175th anniversary, we want to do everything we can to call attention to the beautiful buildings and the beautiful history we have here in Auglaize County.”
If you would like to check out the Wapakoneta Museum and its historic building, it is located at 206 W. Main St. and it is open from 1 pm to 4 pm on the 4th Sunday of the month.