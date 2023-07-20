New Media Campaign Launched to Promote Health and Empower Individuals

July 20, 2023 Press Release from Bridget Fischer, Putnam County Health Department: OTTAWA, OHIO- In an effort to enhance public well-being and empower individuals to make informed lifestyle choices, a groundbreaking media campaign titled "Putnam County Healthier Together" has been unveiled. This comprehensive initiative aims to leverage the power of new media platforms to educate, inspire, and motivate individuals to prioritize their health and make positive changes in their lives as well as connecting people to needed available resources. This campaign is a strategy within the Putnam County Community Health Improvement Plan and is funded through members of the Partners for a Healthy Putnam County.
The " Putnam County Healthier Together" campaign brings together a consortium of leading health organizations, experts, and influencers who are committed to promoting holistic wellbeing. By utilizing various digital channels, including social media, websites, and video content, the campaign will disseminate evidence-based information, practical tips, and engaging stories that empower individuals to take control of their health and connect them to needed community resources.
“Putnam County Healthier Together" aims to break through the cluttered media landscape and capture the attention of a wide range of audiences. By addressing diverse health topics such as mental health, addiction, violence and family structure, the campaign seeks to empower individuals to make positive choices that contribute to their overall health and connect residents with needed resources for additional assistance.
The "Putnam County Healthier Together" media campaign invites individuals, communities, and organizations to join the movement towards a healthier future by engaging with this campaign. The campaign seeks to create a positive impact on people's lives and drive a broader cultural shift towards prioritizing health and well-being. More information on the campaign will be shared on Putnam County Health Department’s website www.putnamhealth.com.